WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Vince Russo Believes You’re "Clueless" If You Think Vince McMahon Is Really Retired

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2022

Vince Russo Believes You’re "Clueless" If You Think Vince McMahon Is Really Retired

During the latest Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo commented on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, believing he will still be calling the shots:

"I worked with Vince. I know Vince. Guys, if you really think Vince McMahon is retired, you’re clueless. What do you think Vince McMahon is doing, bro? Reading a book? Going for a stroll on the beach like hanging out at the pool in Connecticut. Retirement basically meant I could not show my face up at TV, at the office anymore, but if you don’t think, bro, every thing is still not getting run by him, and he is not calling the shots, then you don’t know Vince McMahon."

Read more WWE news:

Triple H Promises WWE Talent A "More Transparent Creative Process" In Pre-Leadership Switch Meeting

WWE announced yesterday, before WWE Monday Night RAW, that Paul "Triple H" Levesque will lead the creative team effective immediately, essen [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 26, 2022 07:23AM


Tags: #wwe #vince russo #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77622/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π