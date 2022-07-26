Vince Russo Believes You’re "Clueless" If You Think Vince McMahon Is Really Retired

During the latest Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE creative writer Vince Russo commented on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, believing he will still be calling the shots:

"I worked with Vince. I know Vince. Guys, if you really think Vince McMahon is retired, you’re clueless. What do you think Vince McMahon is doing, bro? Reading a book? Going for a stroll on the beach like hanging out at the pool in Connecticut. Retirement basically meant I could not show my face up at TV, at the office anymore, but if you don’t think, bro, every thing is still not getting run by him, and he is not calling the shots, then you don’t know Vince McMahon."