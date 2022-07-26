WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Titus O’Neil WWE Roster Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2022

Update On Titus O’Neil WWE Roster Status

Titus O’Neil last wrestled on the November 9, 2020, edition of WWE RAW, before transitioning into an ambassador role for the company. He went on to be awarded the Warrior Award.

In regards to his status the former Tag Team Champion has plans to get back in the ring and is not retired. O’Neil told Fightful that there is no timetable for a return, and will return to in-ring action when the time is right.

Fightful noted O’Neil is not considered to be on WWE’s "active roster". He recently appeared on the July 18 episode of WWE RAW, speaking about WWE bringing people together.

Tags: #wwe #titus oneil

