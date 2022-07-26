WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Files Trademark "Fight Forever"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2022

A recent filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has filed for a new trademark. GCW filed an application to trademark the term ‘FIGHT FOREVER’ on July 21, 2022.

The following description was included with the filing:

Mark For: FIGHT FOREVER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

‘Fight Forever’ was the name of the 24-hour streaming event hosted by GCW in January 2021. The USPTO application dates the first use of the term back to January 2021. AEW has trademarked the term ‘AEW: Fight Forever’ which will be the name of the promotion’s upcoming video game.

Read more news on WNS:

Tags: #gcw #fight forever

