Tony Khan Comments On Recent ROH PPV Buys, Bryan Danielson Returning And More

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Falls to talk about AEW's upcoming show in Worcester at the DCU Arena tomorrow night. Check out the highlights below:

On the 2022 Death Before Dishonor ROH PPV:

"We don't have the cable satellite numbers yet, but right now, for what we have digitally, it's over 27,000 buys just digital, and that would be near the all-time highs for Ring of Honor. I'm very proud of it. What we built is something totally separate from AEW. We resurrected Ring of Honor, which is a company that, frankly, had fallen on hard times. We have a lot of fans up here in the North East, including around Boston and around New England. I think there's a lot of great wrestling fans, a lot of Ring of Honor fans, happy to see we kept Ring of Honor alive.”

On Bryan Danielson returning to action this Wednesday on Dynamite:

"We're going to see Bryan Danielson this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS. He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and the fans just absolutely love Bryan Danielson. No matter what he does, he's got the support of so many people around the world. Bryan Danielson has been out for about two months now. The doctors cleared him recently and he's going to make a comeback this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite versus Daniel Garcia."

On possibly of an ROH weekly TV show: