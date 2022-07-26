WWE Creative Sources Give Insight Into "Filtering" Vince McMahon To Prevent Insensitive And Offensive Content

Fightful Select has posted a new report on Vince McMahon following his retirement concerning the creative scene with him at the helm. The report is compiled from accounts of those within WWE who now feel able to speak more freely about what the process was like.

The report notes that many felt the need to "filter" McMahon with assistance having to what to not write for McMahon while taking notes from him. It was said the "minutes are heavily edited."

The source noted things edited out including Vince saying things that might be considered insensitive or offensive to "oh god, what did he just say?" moments. Additionally, "some of the stories included McMahon constantly calling people the wrong names, or using terms that weren't socially acceptable, and that even he himself would have never allowed on television."

A former production member said, "if a live feed of Vince McMahon on a headset any given night ever made it out, that it would provide a picture of that production experience, especially for the announcers. There were plenty of times he was in a good mood, but he would blow up at the most ridiculous things and act like they ruined an angle far past its expiration date anyway."

In regards to Triple H now taking over create and what might change, one source noted, "recall of what we have and haven't done repeatedly. There were so many things that Vince insisted on doing that I'm pretty sure he didn't remember doing over and over again, even when people would tell him."

