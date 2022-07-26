Booker T Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Impact It Will Have On Pro Wrestling Industry

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently appeared on 790 The Ticket’s Tobin & Leroy Show to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement:

“I was floored.” “It’s the end of an era. Vince McMahon, he’s done so much for this business and so many people like myself, so yeah, I definitely felt some kind of way about it.”

“As far as the impact that it’s gonna have on the business, you know, I’m sure there’s gonna be ripples, but I think at the end of the day the ship is gonna be directed and on course and prepared to shift gears.” “More than anything I think in a situation like this, you just gotta know how to adapt, shift gears. WWE is the biggest company in the world, and we got the best talent in the world, so, I think, you never know, with change sometimes it might be a little better.”