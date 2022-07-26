Cody Rhodes Reveals How Much The Fine Is For Saying Banned WWE Words

Cody Rhodes appeared during the Mattel panel at this past week’s San Diego Comic-Con, during which a Mattel panelist uttered the words "title belts" before correcting the terminology to "championship titles" because in the WWE Universe "belts" is a banned word. Cody then told the panelist he was fine to say whatever:
“Buddy, you can say belts. If they fine me $1000 every time I say belts, I’m fine with it. Belts. It can be a title belt, sure, it’s a championship. But it also physically goes around your waist. It’s a belt. So, those are great belts [in the new Mattel figures].”
