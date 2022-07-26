WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reveals How Much The Fine Is For Saying Banned WWE Words

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 26, 2022

Cody Rhodes Reveals How Much The Fine Is For Saying Banned WWE Words

Cody Rhodes appeared during the Mattel panel at this past week’s San Diego Comic-Con, during which a Mattel panelist uttered the words "title belts" before correcting the terminology to "championship titles" because in the WWE Universe "belts" is a banned word. Cody then told the panelist he was fine to say whatever:

“Buddy, you can say belts. If they fine me $1000 every time I say belts, I’m fine with it. Belts. It can be a title belt, sure, it’s a championship. But it also physically goes around your waist. It’s a belt. So, those are great belts [in the new Mattel figures].”

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

