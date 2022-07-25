No Disqualification Tag Team Match Added to SummerSlam Card

During tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that a No Disqualification Tag Team Match has been added to this weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view, as The Mysterios will square off against The Judgment Day.
BREAKING: @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 will take on #TheJudgmentDay in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match THIS SATURDAY at #SummerSlam!@FinnBalor @ArcherofInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/XYkpwJqw4O— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022
