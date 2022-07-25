WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Week Programming Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Week Programming Lineup

WWE has announced the programming schedule for this year's SummerSlam 2022 week on the WWE Network on Peacock. Checkout the lineup below:

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2022 PROGRAMMING LINEUP ON WWE NETWORK

- Wednesday, July 27: The Bump at 1pm ET with Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett
- Friday, July 29: This Is Awesome: Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments
- Saturday, July 30: La Previa – SummerSlam 2022
- Saturday, July 30: Ultimate SummerSlam 2
- Saturday, July 30: WWE’s The Bump at 3pm ET – special SummerSlam preview edition
- Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET
- Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam at 8pm ET

Read more WWE news:

Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE host tonight’s Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fightful Select is reporting "Maryse was planned to travel to WWE R [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 25, 2022 05:07PM

 


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77606/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π