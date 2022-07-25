WWE Announces SummerSlam 2022 Week Programming Lineup

WWE has announced the programming schedule for this year's SummerSlam 2022 week on the WWE Network on Peacock. Checkout the lineup below:
- Wednesday, July 27: The Bump at 1pm ET with Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett
- Friday, July 29: This Is Awesome: Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments
- Saturday, July 30: La Previa – SummerSlam 2022
- Saturday, July 30: Ultimate SummerSlam 2
- Saturday, July 30: WWE’s The Bump at 3pm ET – special SummerSlam preview edition
- Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET
- Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam at 8pm ET
⚡ Possible SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE host tonight’s Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fightful Select is reporting "Maryse was planned to travel to WWE R [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 25, 2022 05:07PM
