Edge’s Return To WWE Television Possibly Impacted

Edge has been rumored to be returning to WWE RAW tonight in Madison Square Garden, however Fightful Select has a new status update on Edge which throws that rumor into some doubt.

The report notes that WWE had in place travel for Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix to MSG, but was told that some of the elements of the travel were cancelled today. It remains unclear if he now will be at the show and if he will be a part of Saturday's SummerSlam 2022 premium live event.

We'll keep you updated.

