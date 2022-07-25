WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces September Return To Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

AEW will be returning to Philadelphia in September with a Dynamite and Rampage taping set for the Liacouras Center in Philly on September 28, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday for the event. The promotion was previously in Philly on April 27 for an episode of Dynamite. 

