AEW Announces September Return To Philadelphia

AEW will be returning to Philadelphia in September with a Dynamite and Rampage taping set for the Liacouras Center in Philly on September 28, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday for the event. The promotion was previously in Philly on April 27 for an episode of Dynamite.

