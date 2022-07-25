WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Wight Reveals He Thought Stone Cold Was Trying To Get Him Fired When He Told Him To Kick Out Of The Stunner

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 25, 2022

Paul Wight was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Classic's Casual Conversations, where he spoke about what it was like going up against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during his time in WWE as The Big Show and "Big Nasty" Paul Wight.

“He would kick the sh*t out of me for about 3 or 4 minutes, beat me, and pour beer on my head.”

Wight revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him to beat Steve Austin during a UK tour, to which Wight said:

“Vince, these people paid a lot of money to see Stone Cold Steve Austin drink a few beers and hit a few stunners, not do a job to the freaking Big Show.”

On kicking out of the Stunner:

“So, as he’s covering me, he’s telling me to kick out. You’ve heard the horror stories of the older dudes; this guy is gonna get me fired.”

You can check out the full interview below.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #big show #stone cold

