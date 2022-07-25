WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid $14.6 million In "Unreported Expenses"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid $14.6 million In "Unreported Expenses"

WWE announced on their corporate website that due to "certain unrecorded expenses" by Vince McMahon during his time as CEO and Chairman they would restate several financial statements that date back to 2006.

In regards to statements from 2019-2022, these have been revised and show an expense total of $14.6 million that McMahon will have to pay back. The regulatory filing notes, "All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally."

The filing makes a note of mentioning they are investigating McMahon's payments that were reportedly paid to former female employees who McMahon had personal relationships with, noting the investigation "has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters."

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last Friday.

Read more WWE news:

Triple H Takes Over WWE Creative, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan Officially Announced As Co-CEOs of WWE

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE & BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCE NEW CO-CEOS STEPHANIE MCMAHON AND NICK KHAN Company Re [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 25, 2022 12:15PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77600/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π