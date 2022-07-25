Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid $14.6 million In "Unreported Expenses"

WWE announced on their corporate website that due to "certain unrecorded expenses" by Vince McMahon during his time as CEO and Chairman they would restate several financial statements that date back to 2006.

In regards to statements from 2019-2022, these have been revised and show an expense total of $14.6 million that McMahon will have to pay back. The regulatory filing notes, "All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally."

The filing makes a note of mentioning they are investigating McMahon's payments that were reportedly paid to former female employees who McMahon had personal relationships with, noting the investigation "has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters."

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last Friday.

