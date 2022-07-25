Backstage news Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Status

As reported earlier today, WWE announced today that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will head up WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties.

Fightful Select reports that in regards to Bruce Prichard he will remain with the company as a member of the creative time having served as the lead in recent times. Triple H will have the final say on all creative going forward.

Management was told last week that Vince would still be available to some degree as he transitions away from the company. In regards to the backstage reaction to Triple H taking lead, there is said to be excitement in the air.

A USA Network source noted, "this is an exciting change" regarding Triple H being in control of creative.

