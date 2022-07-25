WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Backstage news Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 25, 2022

Backstage news Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Status

As reported earlier today, WWE announced today that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will head up WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties. 

Fightful Select reports that in regards to Bruce Prichard he will remain with the company as a member of the creative time having served as the lead in recent times. Triple H will have the final say on all creative going forward.

Management was told last week that Vince would still be available to some degree as he transitions away from the company. In regards to the backstage reaction to Triple H taking lead, there is said to be excitement in the air. 

A USA Network source noted, "this is an exciting change" regarding Triple H being in control of creative.

Read more on this story:

Triple H Takes Over WWE Creative, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan Officially Announced As Co-CEOs of WWE

WWE has issued the following press release: WWE & BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCE NEW CO-CEOS STEPHANIE MCMAHON AND NICK KHAN Company Re [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 25, 2022 12:15PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #bruce prichard #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77599/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π