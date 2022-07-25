WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Says His Injury Is "Healing", But Not Healed

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 25, 2022

During the post-ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk gave a little bit of an update on his injury that took him out of action.

"It's healing. It's not healed. It feels like it's on fire every day, partly probably because of how much you know I was on my feet all day yesterday. I just don't wear the boot, but that's mostly because I want people to recognize that I don't want them near my foot. I'm working hard to come back; It's just, it's a shitty injury you know, not being able to walk and like my entire calf on that side kind of shut down so learning how to walk again is fucking frustrating, but I'm better than I was yesterday, I'll be better tomorrow, and hopefully I'll see everybody soon."

Tony Khan himself stated that he's not sure Punk will be ready in time for All Out.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk

