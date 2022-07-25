WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/24/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 25, 2022

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/24/2022)

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night from Utica, New York.

The results are as follows:

- AJ Styles def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

- GUNTHER (c) def. Ricochet to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest. After the match, Damian Priest attacked Rey Mysterio, but Drew McIntyre made his way down to the ring to make the save. Sheamus then made his way down, but received a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

- Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) tried to create a distraction, but The Street Profits superkicked them out of the ring.

- Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey via DQ to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship due to Natalya and Shayna Baszler interfering in the match. The match then becomes a tag team match.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Tag Team Match.

- Riddle def. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77590/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π