WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/24/2022)

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event last night from Utica, New York.

The results are as follows:

- AJ Styles def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

- GUNTHER (c) def. Ricochet to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- Rey Mysterio def. Damian Priest. After the match, Damian Priest attacked Rey Mysterio, but Drew McIntyre made his way down to the ring to make the save. Sheamus then made his way down, but received a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

- Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

- The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) def. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) tried to create a distraction, but The Street Profits superkicked them out of the ring.

- Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey via DQ to retain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship due to Natalya and Shayna Baszler interfering in the match. The match then becomes a tag team match.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Tag Team Match.

- Riddle def. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.