CM Punk Says Jade Cargill Would Have Benn Called "Something Stupid" Like "Veronica Pepperstone" In WWE

Jade Cargill and CM Punk both recently spoke with Gareth Von Kallenbach, where they both revealed the level of freedom they have in AEW when it comes to their characters.

Jade Cargill: “That’s one of the reasons why I chose All Elite Wrestling. We have control of our character, we can represent ourselves, our real authentic self. We can work outside the company and you know everything that we’re doing is from our hearts. We’re showing you exactly who we are and who we want to be. This is what we approved you know, it’s just refreshing. I never worked for another company, but I wrestled sheer emotions. I play basketball so everything is just who I am. What you see is just an extension of who I am, and I appreciate that.”

CM Punk: “It’s super interesting, right, to me it’s fascinating listening to somebody [where] she said she hasn’t worked for another company. It’s important for her to be able to work in a place where she can fully express herself. I think that’s kind of what, to me, killed wrestling for so long. Everything was muted, and toned down, and based on one person’s perspective. When you can’t pick your own name, pick your own entrance music, it’s very limited, and very creatively stifling."

“I look at the old territory days and if you try and imply the way the other company runs things compared to the territories. You wouldn’t have The Road Warriors, you wouldn’t have Macho Man Randy Savage, you wouldn’t have these other things. As individuals, we are the ones that created the characters. Jade is Jade. We’re not trying to say ‘no, your name is Veronica Pepperstone. Some stupid ass name.”