Liv Morgan Reveals What She Did To Celebrate In Her Hotel Room Following Winning WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Shak Wrestling, where she spoke about what she did following winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

"It was when I got back to my hotel room. I thought I was going to go out and celebrate. That was my intention like woo I am the champ, I cashed in. So many awesome things to celebrate. But when I got back to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me and I just looked at the ceiling fan and I just replayed the last two hours of my life and I just couldn't get it to feel real.. So I just sat there like 'no this happened'. I just laid there. I laid there for hours and I didn't move and I didn't go out.. Trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could."

On how her younger self would react to seeing her now:

"She would be smiling ear to ear, just jaw open, just in awe. Just in disbelief that she actually did it. She would be stunned."

On if she ever had any doubts:

"Totally. It is like I lost confidence but I did not lose hope.. There were tons of moments where I kind of was like maybe starting to bring up the idea of maybe accepting that my wrestling career wouldn't pan out the way that I had expected it too."

On the victory: