WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tully Blanchard Is Reportedly Gone From AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2022

Tully Blanchard Is Reportedly Gone From AEW

Tully Blanchard is apparently gone from AEW/ROH

Fightful Select reports that Blanchard was not backstage at the Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view last night and there was some confusion over whether he missed his flight or if there was confusion about his travel itinerary. Blanchard runs a prison ministry group and that was the reason he was reportedly not there.

Fightful reports that talent was told that Blanchard is basically done with the company for now. Blanchard was moved to ROH a few months ago after being pulled from his role as the manager of FTR on AEW programming.

The door is believed to be open and both sides are on good terms.

Read more AEW/ROH news:

Jonathan Gresham Reportedly "Cussed Out" Tony Khan, Requests His AEW/ROH Release

Fightful Select is reporting that Jonathan Gresham has requested his AEW/ROH release. Gresham lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Ca [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 24, 2022 03:23PM


Tags: #aew #tully blanchard

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77583/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π