Tully Blanchard Is Reportedly Gone From AEW

Tully Blanchard is apparently gone from AEW/ROH

Fightful Select reports that Blanchard was not backstage at the Death Before Dishonor 2022 pay-per-view last night and there was some confusion over whether he missed his flight or if there was confusion about his travel itinerary. Blanchard runs a prison ministry group and that was the reason he was reportedly not there.

Fightful reports that talent was told that Blanchard is basically done with the company for now. Blanchard was moved to ROH a few months ago after being pulled from his role as the manager of FTR on AEW programming.

The door is believed to be open and both sides are on good terms.

