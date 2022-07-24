WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Commander Azeez Works NXT House Show With A New Look

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 24, 2022

WWE has moved Commander Azeez to NXT 2.0.

During Saturday’s NXT live event, Azeez walked out with Cora Jade. It appears he will be working as her bodyguard. Azeez and Jade lost a tag team match to Sanga and Ivy Nyle at the show.

Azeez previously worked alongside Apollo Crews on SmackDown, but their partnership ended with Crews’ return to NXT several weeks ago.

