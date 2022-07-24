Commander Azeez Works NXT House Show With A New Look

WWE has moved Commander Azeez to NXT 2.0.

During Saturday’s NXT live event, Azeez walked out with Cora Jade. It appears he will be working as her bodyguard. Azeez and Jade lost a tag team match to Sanga and Ivy Nyle at the show.

Azeez previously worked alongside Apollo Crews on SmackDown, but their partnership ended with Crews’ return to NXT several weeks ago.

Cora with Commander Azeez? Wth lmaooo pic.twitter.com/b8P5wGYLcz — LIV MORGAN IS CHAMP😝🤍 (@rosendevilletm) July 24, 2022

Read more WWE news: