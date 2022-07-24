WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Shows Off Cut Over Eyebrow Following ROH Tag Team Championships Match Against The Briscoes

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 24, 2022

During the ROH Death Before Dishonor post-media scrum, Dax Harwood spoke about a bump he took during the main event for the ROH World Tag Team Championships with FTR facing The Briscoes.

“Yeah, I mean, tonight [Jay Briscoe] gave me a Saito Suplex and that is a very very dangerous move. Landed kind of high. I hurt my shoulder a while back at Forbidden Door. And the doctor, he asked me before the match how I was feeling, told him the truth. He said, ‘I just want to make sure everything’s going to be okay for tonight.’ We did all the tests, and everything was cool, but as soon as that happened he just took it upon himself to come to check to make sure the shoulder and, you know, the labrum and my neck and everything was cool. And you know, it’s a physical sport so I’m okay, I’m okay on Saturday night, ask me tomorrow morning and we’ll see.”

...and, well, it's now "tomorrow morning." So we'll have to ask and see how he feels.

Source: 411Mania.com
