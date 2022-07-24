Claudio Castagnoli: "What Is A 'Brass Ring Moment'? If Someone Can Explain It To Me, That Would Be Amazing."

Claudio Castagnoli won the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship last night at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

It was officially the first world title that Claudio had ever won, which led to a question during the post-DBD media scrum, in which Claudio was asked if he felt this was a "brass ring" moment for him.

“What is a brass ring moment? If somebody can find that out and explain it to me, that would be amazing.”

“I mean, it’s definitely an awesome moment. And I feel life and wrestling is all about moments, right? And how you seize them, how you act in them, and how you succeed in the good ones and the bad. Because that’s the journey, right? And everything I did in my life and in my career led up to this. So if that’s a brass ring — I would say the first month was a brass ring moment because it was like, ‘Okay, how do you replace arguably one of the best wrestlers in history in Bryan Danielson,’ right? I have to step up, because I don’t want people to be like, ‘I don’t know, I kinda wanted [Danielson],’ you know what I mean?

So to be that and be able to pull that off, then go into Blood & Guts for 60 minutes, to me it was like, ‘This is great, this is a fantastic challenge.’ So if this is the culmination of my brass ring month then I think that’s a really good one.”