Jonathan Gresham Says ROH Management Is "Too Afraid" To Do Anything Different

Jonathan Gresham was recently interviewed by WrestlePurists on YouTube, where he spoke about what he feels needs to be done to efficiently reboot a company like Ring of Honor.
"Yeah man this is like what I believe. Like, you've got all these different genres of movies but now when I watch wrestling its like there really isn't anything different. When you look from WWE, to AEW, to IMPACT, theres really not a lot of real difference to me. Just the aesthetic of how its presented to you."
"There's not a different rule set, like when you look at the UFC and what K-1 was, they would go balls out in K-1, but a lot of that stuff isn't allowed in UFC. So I think a change of rule set, even if its just a division or just a company as a whole, I just think something needs to change so that was a genuine thing that I was trying to push in Ring Of Honor to help differentiate Ring Of Honor from everything else. I truly believe that ROH had the potential to do that, but I just believe the people in charge are... I don't know, too afraid to just try something different. It's like, this thing works, keep doing it."
Gresham was asked if his character could work as both babyface and heel.
"It definitely can. But the number one thing, well it's two things that kinda go into it. One is just, to me, a fact that for something like that to get over, the individual has to be given the stage and oftentimes there is a lot of people in locker rooms that can do these different things but the promoters don't really give them the stage to do it, so it's best to just get in line and to be honest, a lot of guys are just happy with collecting a paycheck you know? A lot of guys can't do anything else, or they spent so many years trying to become a wrestler, they finally got to TV and it's like 'I'm just gonna ride this out as long as possible, I might not be doing what I enjoy or love but I'm getting paid' you know? Some people are okay with that, some people aren't."
⚡ Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Heavyweight Championship @ ROH Death Before Dishonor
Claudio Castagnoli is the new Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion. The ROH World Championship match was moved up to the opening contes [...]— Guy Incognito Jul 23, 2022 08:55PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com