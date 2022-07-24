Jonathan Gresham Says ROH Management Is "Too Afraid" To Do Anything Different

Jonathan Gresham was recently interviewed by WrestlePurists on YouTube, where he spoke about what he feels needs to be done to efficiently reboot a company like Ring of Honor.

"Yeah man this is like what I believe. Like, you've got all these different genres of movies but now when I watch wrestling its like there really isn't anything different. When you look from WWE, to AEW, to IMPACT, theres really not a lot of real difference to me. Just the aesthetic of how its presented to you." "There's not a different rule set, like when you look at the UFC and what K-1 was, they would go balls out in K-1, but a lot of that stuff isn't allowed in UFC. So I think a change of rule set, even if its just a division or just a company as a whole, I just think something needs to change so that was a genuine thing that I was trying to push in Ring Of Honor to help differentiate Ring Of Honor from everything else. I truly believe that ROH had the potential to do that, but I just believe the people in charge are... I don't know, too afraid to just try something different. It's like, this thing works, keep doing it."

Gresham was asked if his character could work as both babyface and heel.