ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Results (July 23rd, 2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 23, 2022
On a night slated to be the reboot of Ring of Honor under the new ownership of Tony Khan, here are your quick results for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022!
Colt Cabana defeated Anthony Henry
Trustbusters defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad
Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony defeated Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne and Blake Christian
Willow Nightingale defeated Allysin Kay
ROH World Heavyweight Championship: Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham (c)
ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships: Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated The Righteous (c)
ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Daniel Garcia Rush defeated Dragon Lee
ROH Women's Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) defeated Serena Deeb
ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) defeated Jay Lethal
ROH Tag-Team Championships: FTR (c) defeated The Briscoes in a two out of three falls match.
