ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 Results (July 23rd, 2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 23, 2022

On a night slated to be the reboot of Ring of Honor under the new ownership of Tony Khan, here are your quick results for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022!

  • Colt Cabana defeated Anthony Henry
  • Trustbusters defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad
  • Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony defeated Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne and Blake Christian
  • Willow Nightingale defeated Allysin Kay
  • ROH World Heavyweight Championship: Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham (c)
  • ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships: Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated The Righteous (c)
  • ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Daniel Garcia
  • Rush defeated Dragon Lee
  • ROH Women's Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) defeated Serena Deeb
  • ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) defeated Jay Lethal
  • ROH Tag-Team Championships: FTR (c) defeated The Briscoes in a two out of three falls match.
Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Heavyweight Championship @ ROH Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli is the new Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion. The ROH World Championship match was moved up to the opening contes [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 23, 2022 08:55PM


