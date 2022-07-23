Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Heavyweight Championship @ ROH Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli is the new Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion.
The ROH World Championship match was moved up to the opening contest of tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor event, which saw Claudio defeat former champion Jonathan Gresham with a quick pin.
#AndNew!!! Your new #ROH World Champion is @ClaudioCSRO!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022
Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/Q7z5ygsnhb
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com