Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Heavyweight Championship @ ROH Death Before Dishonor

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 23, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli is the new Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion.

The ROH World Championship match was moved up to the opening contest of tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor event, which saw Claudio defeat former champion Jonathan Gresham with a quick pin.


