Alan Angels On Criticism His Match Against Kenny Omega Received

Alan Angels was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about the match he had against Kenny Omega and the cricitism it receieved.
“Yeah, of course, I heard it all. Yeah, I didn’t really care … My dad gets more upset about that stuff than I do … I could care less. Like, I’m living my dream right now. I’m doing this for a living and that’s all I could ever ask for. So, if there is some guys online that want to talk sh*t about me, or whatever it may be, that’s fine.”
On the advice Cody Rhodes gave him following the bout:
“Cody told me after the match, he said, ‘Just be sure when you’re in that position that you do the same for that next young guy.’ I’m definitely going to keep that in mind. If I am ever in that position where, you know, I’m the big name on the card and I’m wrestling someone that’s relatively unheard of, I’m going to give him some stuff … I think I was surprised at how much I got. I thought maybe I would get, I don’t know, like a few punches or some sh*t, but I didn’t think I was going to be bumping him and stuff like that. And like I said, I owe my career to like, three or four people and Kenny is definitely on that list of guys that I really owe my career to.”
