ECW Was Going To Get A Rockstar Games Video Game Deal, Until Kevin Gill Was Asked If ECW Would Be Around By The Time It Came Out

Kevin Gill was recently interviewed by Tru Heal Heat Wrestling on YouTube, where he spoke about trying to help Extreme Championship Wrestling a video game deal back in their day.

"Video games was a nice transition because it definitely paid a lot better than independent music did.. So just through a series of events, I ended up meeting with Sam Houser, who was the founder of Rockstar Games.. It turned out through some of his past lives working at different companies, he was involved in producing that Onita VHS documentary that came out in Japan years ago.. We kind of just hit it off. A short time later, he asked me to join the company. I was happy to do so."

Gill continued.

"I would say I have no regrets and I got to work with so many great things there that opened up other doors for me. The way the game came about, I had actually put together a deal for Rockstar Games to do the ECW video game. Like I had put together a deal with Paul Heyman. We had a series of meetings. One weekend, I rented a van and brought the whole Rockstar Games team, like a 15 passenger van and brought everyone down to the ECW arena in Philly to see it in person.. I was like you guys have to see it.. Then also in my mind, be comfortable and fully understand every fucking thing that's happening. You can't pretend, 'oh I didn't know there was gonna be blood.' A video game takes so many years to develop and cost so much to develop." "We had the contract signed from ECW and we were about to issue the check and the check then makes it because we didn't sign the deal yet. Like we returned this signed deal and the check and that locks the deal. So he's finally like, 'if this was your million dollars right now, would you sign this check and send it to Paul?' And I'm like 'if it was my only million dollars'. Because let's be honest, if you're on the pool of $15 million, it's a good million dollar bet.. He's just like 'if it's your only million dollars right now, would you bet everything you have that ECW will be here in 18 to 36 months when this game comes out?' I was like 'it breaks my heart to say it, but you know what I mean? I can't, if literally like in this context, I couldn't take that bet, you know what I mean? He's like 'I really appreciate that, that takes a real man to do that'. Then he had me rip up the contracts, not in a bad way, but in a symbolic way."

The whole thing became ugly later on.

"People from Acclaim were calling us up and like breaking our balls, 'oh Rockstar always gets everything they want, but you couldn't get ECW, you couldn't get ECW'. Then literally less than two years later, I had the lawyers from Acclaim trying to brow beat and threaten me into testifying against Paul Heyman in bankruptcy court.. The lawyer was like 'it's Paul Heyman, he's a scumbag and he's a this and he's a that'. I was like 'ah well I don't know about you, but Paul Heyman is like a hero of mine, an inspiration, so you know I was like I'm not testifying shit'."

Finally, Gill had this to say: