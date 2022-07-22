AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Night Four Results - July 22, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling as well as the final night of Fyter Fest as AEW Rampage comes from Duluth, Georgia! We have a fun hour in store too as Hangman and John Silver take on The Butcher & The Blade and Lee Moriarty faces Dante Martin in what’s sure to be an excellent match between two of AEW’s brightest prospects. With all that and more, let’s waste no time and get to the wrestling. The commentary team tonight begins with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and JR.

Hangman Adam Page & John Silver defeated The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall (8:05)

The bell rings and we begin with John Silver leaping at both The Butcher & The Blade on his own but he’s soon overwhelmed and the actual tag team takes control in their corner. They exchange tags and keep Silver isolated and Butcher antagonises Hangman whilst he’s stuck on the apron. Blade stomps John down in the corner but Silver reverses the suplex in the middle and makes the tag to Hangman. The Cowboy deals with both The Butcher & The Blade on his own with a Clothesline and Fall away Slam before they both get Tope Suicidas each and comes back with a Lariat from the top in the ring to earn a two count on Blade. Butcher drags Hangman out and beats him down using the barricades before sending Page back into the ring and tagging in to send us to break. Butcher lays in chops in the corner and Hangman fights back with forearms but Butch beats him down again, using his size and then brings Blade back in. Hangman fights back again with more forearms but Blade pokes the eye to regain control.

Great reversal by John Silver and Hangman is tagged in and not wasting any time here!

We return to the match as Hangman makes the tag. Silver explodes taking out Butcher and then Blade with a big Uppercut then a Suplex out of the corner. Butcher saves his partner from getting pinned and Silver fights both opponents but loses out when they hit an assisted Gut Buster then Butcher deals with Hangman on the Apron whilst Blade hits the Doctor Bomb for two. Somehow Blade has got busted open and is bleeding everywhere, he tags out to Butcher and then they go for a double team but Silver escapes to tag out. Hangman fights both of them off with Elbows then sends Blade to the outside before Hangman and Butcher meet in the middle with Clotheslines, Butcher manages to reposition to hit a German Suplex and Hangman lands on his feet. He hits a Rolling Lariat to stagger the big man then sets up for the Buckshot Lariat. Blade grabs Hangman’s leg and avoids the Moonsault but Silver takes him out then hits some nice double team moves with Hangman on Butcher to let Hangman hit the Buckshot and get the win.

Wheeler Yuta vs Daniel Garcia Video Package

I’m not into Pure Rules but I’m into this match, big time.

Claudio Castagnoli Promo

Claudio comes out before we go to a break and when we return, he begins to discuss Death before Dishonor on Saturday and his match with Jonathan Gresham and how a World Championship has eluded him for his entire career. But he believes he’s the best in spite of that because of the fans. He turns to Gresham and says that on Saturday the Foundation of Gresham is going to get cracked because he tugged at Superman’s cape and nobody can match Castagnoli in the ring. He finishes by saying he’ll be the World Champion after Death before Dishonor.

Wardlow Video Package

Wardlow puts over the TNT title then says he’ll beat the shit out of the AEW & ROH locker room.

Lee Moriarty defeated Dante Martin w/ Matt Sydal via Pinfall (7:44)

No entrances, straight to the match which begins with a handshake and then a great mat exchange between the two starlets. Neither man takes the advantage early on with counters being met by counters until Dante tries a La Magistral for two. Lee responds with a heel trip but Dante hits a Tijeras in response but then eats a big boot to the face. Moriarty follows with Knees to the body but Dante pops himself up with a big dropkick to send Lee outside and send us to break. Dante lets Lee back into the ring rather than trying for a dive but Dante regains control with a headlock takedown anyway. Lee fights out then locks in a Hanging Front Facelock and then follows with a Front Chancery Suplex for two and then lays in strikes to remain in control. He locks on an Arm Bar but Dante fights out of it and we get the traditional Blackout.

Once that’s over and we’re back with the action, Dante is in control and hits a diving Hurricanrana to bring Lee Moriarty into the ring from the top and then Stokely Hathaway walks out. Back in the ring, Dante hits a great Enzuigiri and a big Crossbody for two. Dante and Lee end up fighting for control and then they evade each other's moves until Lee gets a roll up and transitions to the Border City Stretch. Martin is in all kinds of trouble for a moment but reaches the ropes. Lee gets frustrated and lays in the stomps to Dante but Dante reverses a Suplex and hits a Sit Out, Spinning Slam for two. Dante heads to the top rope and Lee avoids the Nosedive and then reverses the O’Connor Roll and grabs the rope to get the win.

Matt Sydal chastises Moriarty on the mic for taking the easy option and says he’ll kick his ass next week to teach him a lesson. Stokely offers the business card to Lee as he leaves but he doesn’t take it.

Mercedes Martinez vs Serena Deeb Video Package

Another match that has all the potential to be a classic on Saturday.

Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel defeated Skye Blue & Ashley D’Amboise via Submission (4:14)

Next up, its Britt & Jamie who are the first people to get entrances on this episode of Rampage. Their opponents do not however and Britt begins with Skye Blue once the bell rings. Britt immediately outwrestles Skye and then uses underhand tactics by pulling the hair when Skye fights back. Britt overwhelms Skye then rocks her with a big Superkick before bringing Jamie in. Jamie stomps Skye down in the corner but then misses Skye in the corner. Britt makes a blind tag and pulls out the legs of Skye then hits a Twisting Neckbreaker from the Apron. They head back in the ring and Britt beats on Skye some more before getting a two from a Crucifix Pin. Skye escapes Baker with some good kicks and then both women make tags. D’Amboise overwhelms Jamie early on but Britt comes in to help and they both deal with their opponents before Jamie hits a huge Backbreaker and then tags out to Britt who hits a Butterfly Suplex. Jamie hits a Blindside Lariat and Britt puts on the Lockjaw to get the win.

Ari Daivari Video Package

Random af.

Max Caster vs Austin Gunn Rap Battle

“Lil Scrappy” is out to judge the battle and Austin goes first and he’s not bad. Austin does rap irl if you didn’t know. Max schools him but we only get four bars. Austin retorts again and it’s very mid this time. Max once again serves Austin and then the Ass Boy chokes and Lil Scrappy declares Caster the winner. The Gunns jump The Acclaimed and two on three it’s an easy fight for The Gunns.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark Henry says it was cool to see Daniels stand up for Joe and Daniels says that Joe will do his business on Saturday but he got sick of hearing Jay and Sonjay talk about Joe. They retort that Daniels is going to be an example of when running your mouth goes wrong. Daniels calls for the catchphrase because he’s heard enough. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the Main Event.

Jay Lethal w/ Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt defeated Christopher Daniels via Pinfall (9:22)

Christopher Daniels comes out first and it’s Bobby Cruise announcing him and Caprice Coleman is on commentary. Jay Lethal and his little and big gang of Satnam and Sonjay follow. Jay jumps before the bell but Daniels fights back and they go back and forth till Jay drops Chris with an Enzuigiri. He continues with strikes in the corner but Daniels returns fire with a Body Slam and then an Elbow Drop for a one count. Daniels hits a back elbow and then Lethal pokes the eyes to regain control once again. He hits a chop in the corner and then a big uppercut but Daniels fires back with a Dropkick. Jay avoids the dive and then hits his own Tope Suicida to send us to break. Jay maintains control and takes out Daniels when he gets up. He hits a Dropkick and then a second Tope Suicida before distracting the referee to allow Sonjay Dutt to attack on the outside. Daniels is returned to the ring where Lethal locks in a Chin Lock. Daniels fights to his feet but Lethal uses a Snapmare and kick combination to keep his opponent down. Jay continues with Uppercuts and then a Front Facelock. Chris fights out with a Backslide but Lethal takes over again immediately.

When we return, Lethal hits an Arm toss into a Dropkick and then hoists Daniels up top where he tries to go for a Muscle Buster but Daniels escapes. The Fallen Angel tries a Dropkick but Jay avoids and hits a Thrust Kick but Daniels fires back with a Knee Strike. Daniels drops Jay with elbows then takes him into the corner where he lays in right hands and then an STO. Lethal comes back with an Elbow but Daniels hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close two count and then Lethal counters with the Lethal Combination. He heads up top to the Hail to the King Elbow Drop but Daniels cradles him instead for two after getting the foot up. Lethal tries for the Lethal Injection, Daniels counters by going for the Angel's Wings but Lethal uses a Back Body Drop to escape before finishing it with the Lethal injection.

After the match, they let Satnam Singh lift up Daniels and drops him with a Gorilla Press Slam and then Jay sends a message to Joe by locking on a sleeper hold and putting Daniels to sleep to close the show.

Well, that was a fun Ring of Honor Rampage. I kid, but I can’t wait until ROH gets its own TV show and AEW shows can focus on AEW stuff. Nonetheless, it was a fun hour for me, but what did you think? Let us know in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and have a great weekend. Adios.