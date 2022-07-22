Stephanie McMahon Opens WWE SmackDown Following Her Father's Retirement

Following the news today of Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, his daughter and co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon opened tonight's Friday Night SmackDown from Boston.
Stephanie said that Vince wanted to thank the fans and everyone in the back, including the production crew, adding that Vince is eternally grateful for everything.
Stephanie then got the fans chanting, "Thank you Vince"
.@StephMcMahon addresses the WWE Universe to kick off Friday Night #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7PgqTuqSi8— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com