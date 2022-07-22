WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Stephanie McMahon Opens WWE SmackDown Following Her Father's Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Stephanie McMahon Opens WWE SmackDown Following Her Father's Retirement

Following the news today of Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, his daughter and co-CEO of WWE Stephanie McMahon opened tonight's Friday Night SmackDown from Boston.

Stephanie said that Vince wanted to thank the fans and everyone in the back, including the production crew, adding that Vince is eternally grateful for everything.

Stephanie then got the fans chanting, "Thank you Vince"


Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77566/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π