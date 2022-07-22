WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Goldberg Reportedly Might Replacement Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Goldberg Reportedly Might Replacement Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

Goldberg is being considered as the replacement for Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, according to a WrestlingNews.co source.

We reported earlier following the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE, Brock Lensar walked out before tonight's WWE SmackDown broadcast. Lesnar walking out with just a week to go until SummerSlam has thrown the main event of the premium live event into major doubt.

The report from WrestlingNews.co notes the company is hoping Lesnar will be convinced to return in time for SummerSlam, but if they can't then WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could be his replacement against Roman Reigns. WWE is currently holding off on any kind of announcement for now.

Read more on this story:

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's WWE Retirement

Brock Lesnar has reportedly left WWE SmackDown, according to Bryan Alvarez. The news was reported on the Wrestling Observer website with no [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 05:34PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77564/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π