Goldberg Reportedly Might Replacement Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

Goldberg is being considered as the replacement for Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam, according to a WrestlingNews.co source.
We reported earlier following the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE, Brock Lensar walked out before tonight's WWE SmackDown broadcast. Lesnar walking out with just a week to go until SummerSlam has thrown the main event of the premium live event into major doubt.
The report from WrestlingNews.co notes the company is hoping Lesnar will be convinced to return in time for SummerSlam, but if they can't then WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could be his replacement against Roman Reigns. WWE is currently holding off on any kind of announcement for now.
Brock Lesnar has reportedly left WWE SmackDown, according to Bryan Alvarez. The news was reported on the Wrestling Observer website with no [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 05:34PM
