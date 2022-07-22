WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On WWE’s "All Hands on Deck" Meeting Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

Update On WWE’s "All Hands on Deck" Meeting Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Some details are emerging from the "all hands on deck" meeting that took place at tonight's SmackDown following the news that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE. According to PWInsider, the meeting was held on Zoom and it has been described as a "rah rah meeting."

During the meeting it was noted by management that former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon is "irreplaceable" but that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be guiding the company going forward as Co-CEO's.

Read more WWE news:

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's WWE Retirement

Brock Lesnar has reportedly left WWE SmackDown, according to Bryan Alvarez. The news was reported on the Wrestling Observer website with no [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 05:34PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77563/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π