Update On WWE’s "All Hands on Deck" Meeting Following Vince McMahon's Retirement

Some details are emerging from the "all hands on deck" meeting that took place at tonight's SmackDown following the news that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE. According to PWInsider, the meeting was held on Zoom and it has been described as a "rah rah meeting."

During the meeting it was noted by management that former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon is "irreplaceable" but that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be guiding the company going forward as Co-CEO's.

