AEW Working Working On Plans To Debut Big Event In Canada

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed there are early plans for the AEW brand to debut in Toronto, Canada with the belief a show there could draw around 30,000 fans, Meltzer wrote:

“AEW has at least started work on the idea of a Canada debut in Toronto. It’s not yet known when and what arena they would run. If the debut would be a Saturday night PPV in November, they may want to take the chance of Rogers Centre, the former Skydome.

“I don’t think they could get 50,000 but people in the market tell me they believe they could get 30,000, but more likely they’d play it safe and run Scotiabank Arena.

“There is also the issue of their American fan base traveling to Canada and whether those restrictions will change to having it be relatively simple like it would have been pre-pandemic if they are going for a stadium show since much of their PPV audience is a traveling audience. A PPV there would theoretically sell out any arena they have.”