WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Working Working On Plans To Debut Big Event In Canada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

AEW Working Working On Plans To Debut Big Event In Canada

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed there are early plans for the AEW brand to debut in Toronto, Canada with the belief a show there could draw around 30,000 fans, Meltzer wrote:

“AEW has at least started work on the idea of a Canada debut in Toronto. It’s not yet known when and what arena they would run. If the debut would be a Saturday night PPV in November, they may want to take the chance of Rogers Centre, the former Skydome.

“I don’t think they could get 50,000 but people in the market tell me they believe they could get 30,000, but more likely they’d play it safe and run Scotiabank Arena.

“There is also the issue of their American fan base traveling to Canada and whether those restrictions will change to having it be relatively simple like it would have been pre-pandemic if they are going for a stadium show since much of their PPV audience is a traveling audience. A PPV there would theoretically sell out any arena they have.”

Read more WWE news:

The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during Mattel’s WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. His trademar [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 22, 2022 08:26AM


Tags: #aew #canada

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77552/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π