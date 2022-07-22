WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during Mattel’s WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. His trademark gongs from his entrance music sounded with fans in attendance believing the music to be for the reveal of the retro mid-90s era “Raw” Undertaker action figure. Then to the shock of everybody Taker appeared to a massive standing ovation.

During the panel, there was a reveal of the new WWE action figures which included Cody Rhodes, Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts.

