The Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance During WWE Mattel San Diego Comic-Con Panel

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance during Mattel’s WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. His trademark gongs from his entrance music sounded with fans in attendance believing the music to be for the reveal of the retro mid-90s era “Raw” Undertaker action figure. Then to the shock of everybody Taker appeared to a massive standing ovation.

During the panel, there was a reveal of the new WWE action figures which included Cody Rhodes, Ciampa, Zelina Vega, and Sam Roberts.

Check out the video below: