100% Of Proceeds From New FTR Merchandise Going To American Heart Foundation

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 21, 2022

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood cut an emotional promo about his daughter's health struggles, and how he was going to "fight like an 8 year old girl" after her amazing medical recovery.

The shirt's text reads 'Fight Like An 8 Year Old Girl' and features a heart with the FTR logo placed in the middle.

All of the royalties are going to the American Heart Foundation, so if you can, pick one up today!


