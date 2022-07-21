WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lee Moriarty Responds To Fans Who Want Him To Join The Blackpool Combat Club

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 21, 2022

Lee Moriarty was recently interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm, where he spoke about the current trajectory of both All Elite Wrestling and his own career.

“The way I look at the AEW groups is, I'm going to do what's best for my career. I understand everybody wants me to join the Blackpool Combat Club ever since Danielson said my name, and I get that my style of wrestling would fit well with them. But I like the idea of growing by fighting them. You can't get better if you are only teeming with these people, you can only get to a certain place if you're not fighting the best, in my opinion, there's only so far we can go. [Wheeler] Yuta is a great example. He fought those guys repeatedly. He fought Jon Moxley 3 times, I think, before joining the group, and you saw how he progressed before getting there. I've only had the chance to step into the ring with Danielson twice. Moxley, once. Yuta, once in AEW. There's a lot more room for me to grow before joining them — but that's not my priority. My priority is getting better on my own.”

Source: fightful.com
