Bray Wyatt Posts "VKM" Quote In Latest Cryptic Message

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has once again caused some cryptic confusion on his official Twitter account. In a new tweet alongside a weird drawing he posted:
“I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.”
In addition, his Twitter bio features a quote, referenced to "VKM", which many are assuming was said by Vincent Kennedy McMahon:
“Begin again kid, it’s what you do”. -VKM
This is leading to lots of speculation Wyatt is teasing a WWE return.
“I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.” pic.twitter.com/IaNMpv9B70— WYATT 6 (@Windham6) July 21, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com