Bray Wyatt Posts "VKM" Quote In Latest Cryptic Message

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has once again caused some cryptic confusion on his official Twitter account. In a new tweet alongside a weird drawing he posted:

“I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.”

In addition, his Twitter bio features a quote, referenced to "VKM", which many are assuming was said by Vincent Kennedy McMahon:

“Begin again kid, it’s what you do”. -VKM

This is leading to lots of speculation Wyatt is teasing a WWE return.


