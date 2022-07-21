Former WWE NXT Wrestler Now Under AEW Contract

A former NXT wrestler is currently under an AEW deal, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Cole Karter, better known as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan in NXT, made his AEW return on last night’s AEW Dynamite against Ricky Starks. The report notes that several AEW sources revealed that Karter is under an AEW contract and he was telling fellow wrestlers the news backstage. The report goes on to add his contract is likely a tiered deal.

Karter was released from WWE in June over a reported wellness violation.

