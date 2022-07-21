WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE NXT Wrestler Now Under AEW Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

A former NXT wrestler is currently under an AEW deal, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Cole Karter, better known as Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan in NXT, made his AEW return on last night’s AEW Dynamite against Ricky Starks. The report notes that several AEW sources revealed that Karter is under an AEW contract and he was telling fellow wrestlers the news backstage. The report goes on to add his contract is likely a tiered deal. 

Karter was released from WWE in June over a reported wellness violation.

