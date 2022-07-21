Tony Khan Confirms The Briscoes Are Signed To Long-Term Deals With ROH

The Briscoes have reportedly signed with Ring of Honor under a long-term deal. During a media call for this weekend’s Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan confirmed that Mark and Jay Briscoe are signed, although it has not been announced official manner:

“The Briscoes are a great example of that,” Khan said. “The Briscoes are under contract to Ring of Honor and they are under long-term contracts and I think there are some other developmental wrestlers, but really, the key, probably the biggest names that are exclusively signed to Ring of Honor are The Briscoes. They are some of the biggest names in Ring of Honor history, they are Hall of Famers.”

Khan continued, “There are some others but I think those would be a great example of the key act where they haven’t really appeared in AEW yet, but they are signed to Ring of Honor, and me.”