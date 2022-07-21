WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Hopeful Top Stars Will Return From Injury In Time For All Out 2022 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW hopes they will have the several injured names back in time for the All Out 2022 PPV on Labor Day Weekend:

“I mean, he’s [Omega] hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t. He’s hoping for it. I mean, that’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show, I think, is the target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t know that either of them are sure things.

Also, it’s probably the target for Danielson, too. All those guys coming back would probably give them a shot in the arm, but Omega basically was, he doesn’t want to talk about it, and nothing’s for sure but he would like to be back for that show. That would be a good idea.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #all out

