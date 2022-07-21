WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

A four corners match has been added to the lineup for Ric Flair’s Last Match. Starrcast announced that Jonathan Gresham, Nick Wayne, Alan Angels, and Konosuke Takeshita wrestle at the event on July 31, 2022, in Nashville. Check out the updated card below:

Flair’s Last Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

- The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

- Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

- Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

- Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

- The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

- Bunkhouse Battle Royal


Tags: #ric flair #last match #starrcast

