SPOILERS For For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2022

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage following the live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday night from Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Check out the full spoilers and results below, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Hangman Adam Page & John Silver def. The Butcher & The Blade when Page pinned the Butcher with a buckshot lariat for the win.

- Claudio Castagnoli thanked AEW fans in a promo for making him feel welcome. Castagnoli talked about the ROH World Title Match against Jonathan Gresham and said that Gresham’s foundation is about to crack because he tugged on Superman’s cape.

- Lee Moriarty def. Dante Martin after pinning him with a handful of tights.

- Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter def. Skye Blue & Ashley D’Amboise.

- Max Caster and Austin Gunn did a rap battle. Gunn touched on Caster being one of Bobby Lashley’s sisters, stealing John Cena’s gimmick, and more. Caster had lines about Zach Wilson, Pokémon, and more. Caster won, which led to a brawl between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club.

- Jay Lethal def. Christopher Daniels via Lethal Injection. After the bout, the trio beat up Daniels at ringside to end the show.


