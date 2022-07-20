AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Three Results – July 20, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite and Fyter Fest Week two, night three! Not only that, it’s Shark Week apparently so there’s also a slim chance of Shark Boy turning up tonight. Fingers crossed but if not, we have a Barbed wire everywhere match involving Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho, I mean, The Painmaker with the latter’s Appreciation Society suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage. If that’s not enough, the champions of the Blackpool Combat Club, namely (Interim) AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta against Best Friends. So, there’s a lot to get to and I’m done wasting time on the intro. With Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Brody King vs Darby Allin

Starting with a Grudge match, when the bell rings, Darby sends Brody to the outside immediately and tries a Tope Suicida but Brody catches him with a strike and takes over. King takes over with chops and countering everything Darby throws at him with ease. Darby eventually gets free up top and bounces off of Brody when he tries a Crossbody. Brody spins Darby around by his shorts and throws him into the ropes where Darby falls to the outside. King follows and tosses Allin into the barricade as he takes full control. He drops Darby with another chop on the outside before rolling Darby back in the ring. Allin fights back with forearms but Brody knocks him down with one of his own then continues to brutalise Darby in the corner before tossing him to the floor to send us to break. Brody spends the break unsurprisingly beating Darby down both inside the ring and outside. He uses strikes and kicks, slams and sentons and Darby is in all kinds of trouble.

When we return, Brody is still in control and takes Darby back into the ring but Darby rolls out to the other side and then uses his belt to lure King in and tie his feet together before he hits his Cannonball Tope. Brody gets free and rolls back in and Darby hits a Coffin Splash and the second gets caught by King with a Sleeper. He puts Darby in a Tree of Woe but Darby evades the Cannonball Senton in the corner and then hits Code Red for two. He maintains wrist control and tries a submission and then a sleeper but Brody fights to his feet and escapes with the Cannonball in the corner. The ref starts counting for a double down and King is back to his feet first but Darby tries a Stunner and gets caught in the Rear Naked Choke on the apron like in the Royal Rampage. Brody drops him when he passes out and the ref begins to count out Darby but he beats the count at 9. Brody greets him with a Gonzo bomb and that’s all she wrote.

Brody locks in another sleeper after the bell to draw out Sting and he gets his wish. Sting walks down to the ring and takes over with a Scorpion Death Drop but the lights go out. When they come back on, Malakai is in the ring and Brody locks on a choke whilst Malakai mists the Icon. They look to be in control until they’re interrupted by Miro’s music. He wanders down the ramp but stops short of the ring for a stare down as we go to break.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) vs Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta)

William Regal and Orange Cassidy both join commentary and the Englishman delights us with some wonderful introductions. When the match begins it’s Moxley and Trent starting us off. They lock up and Mox takes Trent down only for Trent to fight back and Moxley to take him down once again. Trent fights out with back elbows and then exchanges chops with Moxley which Mox win with a Dragon Screw. Mox tags out and then so does Trent and Wheeler and Chuck lock up. Chuck’s size backs Yuta down into the corner to begin with but Wheeler comes back after the clean break only to get backed down again. Chuck takes over with a Shoulder Tackle and Moxley gives him a pep talk in the corner. Chuck comes back and still has the better of Wheeler, Yuta responds with a slap and Trent tags in and takes Yuta down and fights him, Yuta fights back and hits Trent with an Enzuigiri but Trent responds with a Backdrop Suplex. Trent lays in the elbows and drops Wheeler by the ropes. Chuck has to come in to stop Trent getting disqualified and Wheeler takes him out from behind and Trent returns fire. Yuta ends up outside and Chuck finally snaps, chucking Wheeler into the barricade twice until a fired up Moxley chases them off. He chucks a chair into the ring steps as we go to break. Throughout the break, Best Friends beat down poor Yuta and have him completely isolated but Wheeler digs deep to resist all their double team offence to kick out.

We return to the action as Wheeler fights back with some strikes and then plants Chuck with a German to get the space to tag out to Mox. Trent comes in too but Moxley fires up, beating Trent down with Hammer and Anvil elbows. Chuck intervenes and gets chucked over the timekeeper's table. Moxley returns to the ring and gets a two count and then brings Yuta into the match. They end up hitting Moxley with the Awful Waffle and he rolls out but even after both of them Piledrive Yuta, he still kicks out. He hits Trent with a German Suplex and then Trent hits him with the Crunchie but Jon breaks the pin up with a Regal Knee. Chuck and Mox take each other down and then Trent blocks the tag by taking out Mox on the apron. Trent brings in Chuck but Yuta locks on a Front Choke and Mox takes out Trent on the outside. Chuck goes for an Awful Waffle again but Yuta escapes with the Seatbelt pin to get the win. That was breathless. Great match. Orange Cassidy tells us Chuck taught him that pin.

Swerve in our Glory Championship Celebration

Tony Schiavone introduces the new Tag champs and they head to the ring. Swerve lays out to let the fans give them the champs and then we see Kevin Gates in the crowd. Keith says he needs to thank all of us for helping them win the titles. He then offers a toast that the title reign be limitless but Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupt them to say they got lucky. They go back to their petition stuff and asks Kevin Gates to sign his petition. He refuses and Sterling says his music sucks. Kevin Gates knocks out Nese and then Swerve throws cake in Sterling’s face.

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr)

Pillman starts off with Christian and Cage tags out and Luchasaurus meets Brian with a headbutt. He lets Pillman bring Griff in and Garrison evades Luchasaurus to hit three rolling elbows. Pillman jumps in the ring to hit a Thrust Kick but Luchasaurus takes it and hits both of them with a Double Clothesline. Luchasaurus hits both men with Chokeslams and Cage tags in to make the pin.

After the match, Christian gets on the shoulders of Luchasaurus to celebrate but then Baltimora hits the audio system and out walks Jungle Boy with a chair. He walks slowly to the ring and Luchasaurus meets him but lets him through and Christian runs away with Jungle Boy in hot pursuit.

Ricky Starks vs Cole Karter for the FTW Championship

JR joins commentary and we get the impromptu FTW title match. The bell rings and Ricky takes control early on with strikes. He backs Karter into the corner and whips him across the ring a few times and then drops his challenger with an elbow. Cole Karter fights back with some elbows then hits a dropkick. He beats Ricky down then sends him to the outside with a clothesline to send us to break.