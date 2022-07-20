Ric Flair Personally Thanked Vince McMahon For Being Added Back To WWE Signature Intro

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio to promote his Last Match, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted how happy he is to have been added back into WWE’s signature intro, revealing her personally thanked Vince McMahon for allowing it.

“I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa. It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off.”

He added about McMahon:

“Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, ‘I promise you I’ll put you back on it,’ and he did. I went over there and thanked him.”

