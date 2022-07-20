WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Personally Thanked Vince McMahon For Being Added Back To WWE Signature Intro

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

Ric Flair Personally Thanked Vince McMahon For Being Added Back To WWE Signature Intro

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio to promote his Last Match, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted how happy he is to have been added back into WWE’s signature intro, revealing her personally thanked Vince McMahon for allowing it.

“I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa. It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off.”

He added about McMahon:

“Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, ‘I promise you I’ll put you back on it,’ and he did. I went over there and thanked him.”

Read more WWE news:

WWE Management Are Reportedly Not Happy With SummerSlam 2022 Card

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is just around the corner and the lineup for the event is almost finalized, however, WWE management is reportedly not to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2022 02:11PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #ric flair #vince mcmahon

