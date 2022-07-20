WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wardlow Wants The TNT Title Open Challenge To Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

During a recent interview with Telegram & Gazette, AEW star Wardlow spoke about wanting to see the return of the open challenge for the AEW TNT Championship, something was previously established by Cody Rhodes. Check out some excerpts from the interview below:

On becoming a wrester:

“Everything I’ve ever done has been to prepare myself for professional wrestling and to make myself a better professional wrestler. Taking up jiu-jitsu and boxing was to better condition myself and legitimize myself.”

On delivering so many powerbombs:

“My back is pretty large and pretty strong, so I guess all of my years in the gym have prepared me to powerbomb anyone. Before matches I always stretch a little bit to get warmed up; there’s a little routine that I go through before a match.”

On his goal as TNT Champion:

“That’s actually my number one priority. I want to bring back the open challenge. I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do but I would definitely like to bring that back. Right now I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it. If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original.”

Tags: #aew #wardlow

