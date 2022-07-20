WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Championship Celebration Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

Championship Celebration Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced that a Championship Celebration has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Swerve in Our Glory will celebrate following winning the tag titles last week. 

Check out the updated lineup below:

-  Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

- Brody King vs. Darby Allin

- Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

- Varity Blonds vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

- Kris Statlander, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey

- Swerve in Our Glory’s AEW World Tag Team Championship Celebration

