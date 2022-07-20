Championship Celebration Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced that a Championship Celebration has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Swerve in Our Glory will celebrate following winning the tag titles last week.

Check out the updated lineup below:

- Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho

- Brody King vs. Darby Allin

- Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

- Varity Blonds vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

- Kris Statlander, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey

- Swerve in Our Glory’s AEW World Tag Team Championship Celebration

TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS,

it will be a historic night on #FyterFest,

we’ll celebrate the NEW@AEW World Tag Team Champions@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee Swerve In Our Glory!



Join us *TONIGHT*

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT

for a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uITblErDv9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2022