Championship Celebration Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced that a Championship Celebration has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Swerve in Our Glory will celebrate following winning the tag titles last week.
Check out the updated lineup below:
- Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho
- Brody King vs. Darby Allin
- Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta
- Varity Blonds vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
- Kris Statlander, Athena & Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey
- Swerve in Our Glory’s AEW World Tag Team Championship Celebration
TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS,— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2022
it will be a historic night on #FyterFest,
we’ll celebrate the NEW@AEW World Tag Team Champions@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee Swerve In Our Glory!
Join us *TONIGHT*
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT
for a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/uITblErDv9
⚡ Kenny Omega Will Reportedly Be Returning To AEW Television Soon
Former AEW World Champion looks Kenny Omega looks set to return AEW television very soon. The company is reportedly holding off on the thir [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2022 02:21PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com