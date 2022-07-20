WWE NXT QR Code Mystery Solved

The mysterious QR code clues were finally solved on Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0.

For three weeks a QR code has been popping up on the screen, prompting fans to scan them to follow the clues. The first clue, directed fans to a URL containing the numbers 8:10:11. Seeing as the alpha-numeric code of the message represents HJK, fans speculated that HJK could be related to a returning or debuting wrestler. There was also speculation it might refer to a date.

During last night's broadcast, a QR code aired just minutes before the 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship. When fans scanned the code they were directed to the following video message:

The QR code this week takes you to a video showing someone walking where it’s titled: NXT - Up Next.



That’s definitely Zoey Stark who will be in the battle royal. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uOwnTqj0Bn — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) July 20, 2022

Just a few minutes later, Zoey Stark returned to win the Battle Royal. Stark's had been out injured after she tore her ACL/Meniscus during the Scareway to Heaven ladder match at the “Halloween Havoc” on October 26, 2021.