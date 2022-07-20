WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT QR Code Mystery Solved

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

The mysterious QR code clues were finally solved on Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0.

For three weeks a QR code has been popping up on the screen, prompting fans to scan them to follow the clues. The first clue, directed fans to a URL containing the numbers 8:10:11. Seeing as the alpha-numeric code of the message represents HJK, fans speculated that HJK could be related to a returning or debuting wrestler. There was also speculation it might refer to a date.

During last night's broadcast, a QR code aired just minutes before the 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship. When fans scanned the code they were directed to the following video message:

Just a few minutes later, Zoey Stark returned to win the Battle Royal. Stark's had been out injured after she tore her ACL/Meniscus during the Scareway to Heaven ladder match at the “Halloween Havoc” on October 26, 2021.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #zoey stark

