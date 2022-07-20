Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's Wife Cynthia Heenan Passes Away Aged 74

Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Heenan, wife of the late, great WWE Hall Of Fame legend Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away at age 74 in Florida a few days ago. Mike Tenay revealed the news on his social media, tweeting:

"Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother," Tenay he added, "Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled."

Tenay continued, "Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable."

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Heenan family.