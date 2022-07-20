WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Three Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

Three Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 a number of matches were announced for next week’s episode on USA Network. Check out the matches below:

- Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee
- Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn
- The Diamond Mine vs. The D’Angelo Family

Read more NXT news:

SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before Tuesday's episode of NXT. Check out the results and spoilers below, courtesy of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 20, 2022 08:00AM

Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77522/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π