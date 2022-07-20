Three Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

During Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 a number of matches were announced for next week’s episode on USA Network. Check out the matches below:
- Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee
- Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn
- The Diamond Mine vs. The D’Angelo Family
⚡ SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before Tuesday's episode of NXT. Check out the results and spoilers below, courtesy of [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 20, 2022 08:00AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com