SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2022

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before Tuesday's episode of NXT. Check out the results and spoilers below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

- Thea Hail defeated Brooklyn Barlow

- Bryson Montana defeated Ru Feng

- Duke Hudson defeated Hank Walker

