SPOILERS For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before Tuesday's episode of NXT. Check out the results and spoilers below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
- Thea Hail defeated Brooklyn Barlow
- Duke Hudson defeated Hank Walker
⚡ WWE Management Are Reportedly Not Happy With SummerSlam 2022 Card
WWE SummerSlam 2022 is just around the corner and the lineup for the event is almost finalized, however, WWE management is reportedly not to [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 19, 2022 02:11PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com