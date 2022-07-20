WWE Files Five New Trademarks For Names (7/20/2022)

WWE has filed to trademark the names Ryan Tran, Jessika Carr, Megan Morant, Mike Rome, and Mr. Stone for entertainment services as of July 15th.

The filings all read as follows:

trademark registration is intended to cover entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer, providing wrestling news and information, and fan club services.

Ryan Tran and Jessika Carr are WWE referees, while Megan Morant is an on-screen correspondent for the SmackDown brand. Mike Rome is a ring announcer, and Mr. Stone presumably refers to Robert Stone, who currently manages Von Wagner on NXT 2.0.